CRANFORD, N.J. (AP) - Republican U.S. Rep. Leonard Lance planned to meet with constituents on Tuesday for the first town hall in his district since a special counsel began investigating Russian interference in the presidential election and the GOP-led House passed health care overhaul legislation.

Lance, a five-term incumbent in northern New Jersey’s 7th District, voted against the health bill and has held three town halls since Republican President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January. Tuesday’s meeting will be held at Union County College.

Lance faced skeptical and vocal voters who promised to boot him out of office in earlier meetings, but he kept his cool and said he was focused on working with Democrats. He won in the sprawling district, which includes all or parts of five counties, last year despite Trump losing it to Clinton.

The meeting comes after Lance’s GOP colleague Tom MacArthur, of New Jersey’s 3rd District, hosted a lengthy town hall this month. Angry voters shouted at MacArthur over his amendment that revived the Republicans’ American Health Care Act, which aims to replace Democratic former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The GOP health care bill narrowly passed the House and faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office delivered a damaging critique for the GOP-written bill last week. It concluded the measure would create 23 million additional uninsured Americans by 2026 as well as lower premiums for younger and healthy people by letting them buy sparser coverage. It said the measure would confront unhealthy, poorer and older consumers with high out-of-pocket costs.

Lance, an attorney and former state lawmaker known for an amendment to the state constitution calling for voter approval of public debt, has highlighted his differences with Trump.

He’s come out against the health care overhaul, saying it doesn’t offer something better than Obama’s Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare, and opposes the president’s proposal to eliminate state and local tax deductions as part of a bigger tax reform effort.

The meeting comes as former FBI director Robert Mueller investigates Russian interference in the presidential election and possible collusion with Trump’s campaign. His appointment by the deputy attorney general came after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

Lance praised Mueller’s appointment and said he’s respected by Democrats and Republicans.

“There can be no interruption in getting to the truth,” Lance said after Mueller’s appointment.

Lance and MacArthur have stood out for holding town hall meetings, while other New Jersey Republicans such as U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen and U.S. Rep. Chris Smith have avoided holding them.

“I try to lead by example, and my example has always been to hold town hall meetings,” Lance said this year when asked what he would report to his GOP colleagues.

