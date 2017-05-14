Democratic House candidate Jon Ossoff declined to say Tuesday whether his race for Georgia’s 6th Congressional District was a referendum on President Trump’s policy decisions.

“I prefer to think about what I’m running for. And what I’m running for is greater accountability in Washington, [and] the ability to work across the aisle to get things done to develop regional Atlanta’s regional economy so we can become an economic powerhouse,” he said on CNN. “I think we have too much running against things in this country.”

Mr. Ossoff said he was optimistic about the results on the June 20 runoff race, attributing his strong performance to a heavy ground game presence in the district.

“There’s nothing more effective than neighbors knocking neighbors doors. And there are more than 11,000 people knocking on people’s doors,” he said. “There’s no substitute for a strong ground game.”

Mr. Ossoff still looks to be a tight race in the historically Republican district. His opponent, Republican Karen Handel, has had Mr. Trump as well as other Republicans come and campaign with her.

The two candidates are competing for the seat left vacant by current Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price.