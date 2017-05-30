TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Kansas Senate has rejected a proposal to restrict lobbying of the Legislature by public school districts as it debates a bill that would increase the state’s spending on education.

Republican Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha offered the proposal as amendment to a bill that would phase in an increase in education funding of about $230 million over two years.

The Senate voted 23-17 against his proposal. It would have prevented school districts or school officials from using state dollars to lobby the Legislature. Pyle said state dollars should be used in the classroom.

Critics said the proposal was an attempt to micromanage school districts.

The plan to boost education funding is a response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that current spending is inadequate.