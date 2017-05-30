Kathy Griffin’s picture triumphantly holding up the “bloody” decapitated “head” of a Donald Trump dummy is receiving the attention of the Secret Service.

After she posted the image, numerous people on social media not only criticized her but also tagged the Secret Service, the agency charged with protecting the president and handling assassination threats.

The agency’s Twitter feed acknowledged the reports Tuesday evening and said it is “on it!”

“On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats,” the agency wrote.

“Threats made against @SecretService protectees receive the highest priority of all of our investigations. #ProtectionNeverRests,” the Secret Service continued.

Ms. Griffin, a frequent critic of President Trump, insisted after the backlash that the photo is “OBVIOUSLY” not incitement and she does not want people to behead “the Mocker in Chief.”

Ms. Griffin later apologized for the picture on social media.

“I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong,” she posted on Twitter accompanied by a short video clip.