Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly is still eyeing expansion of the ban on electronic devices being carried onto airplanes, the department said Tuesday after Mr. Kelly held follow-up negotiations with European officials.

European officials left the call with Mr. Kelly saying they thought they had headed off a broader ban, but Homeland Security spokesman Dave Lapan said it’s still very much “on the table.”

“While a much-discussed expansion of the ban on large electronic devices in the cabin on flights to the United States was not announced today, the secretary made it clear that an expansion is still on the table,” Mr. Lapan said.

“Secretary Kelly affirmed he will implement any and all measures necessary to secure commercial aircraft flying to the United States — including prohibiting large electronic devices from the passenger cabin — if the intelligence and threat level warrant it,” Mr. Lapan said.

The current policy, dubbed the “laptop ban,” though it applies to any devices bigger than a smartphone, covers flights originating at 10 airports in Middle Eastern countries.

The ban is apparently a response to intelligence that suggests terrorists are still determined to bring down a plane heading to the U.S., and have the capability of sneaking an explosive device inside electronics.

President Trump sparked controversy when he reportedly shared the intelligence in an Oval Office meeting with the Russian foreign minister earlier this month.

Mr. Kelly has been eyeing an expansion that could include all incoming flights, though outbound flights from the U.S. are not currently being eyed.

Both European travel officials and business lobbies have pleaded against expansion of the ban, fearing a major disruption to air travel.

Mr. Lapan said all sides agreed in Tuesday’s call to “raise the bar for aviation security globally, including through a range of potential seen and unseen enhancements.”