NEW YORK (AP) - The conviction of a late New York state lawmaker on charges of lying to the FBI has been overturned by an appeals court.

The ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan on Tuesday also ordered the $50,000 in fines state Sen. Thomas Libous paid be returned to his estate.

The Republican was convicted in 2015 of lying about what prosecutors said was a scheme in which he arranged for a lobbyist to funnel $50,000 to his son.

He was expelled from the state Senate and died of prostate cancer last May after filing a notice to appeal the conviction but before it was adjudicated.

A legal doctrine known as abatement by death allows a felon’s estate to move to have such a conviction vacated.