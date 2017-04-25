Planned Parenthood saw fewer patients but performed more abortions last year, according to its latest annual report.

The report, released Tuesday, is normally published at the beginning of each calendar year, but was almost six months late this time around. It coincides with Republican efforts to divest Planned Parenthood’s annual taxpayer funding of more than $500 million to clinics that do not perform abortions.

Jim Sedlack, executive director of the American Life League, said the report is further evidence that Planned Parenthood needs to be defunded.

“Planned Parenthood’s long-awaited annual report simply confirms what we know,” Mr. Sedlack said in a statement. “The organization continues to lose customers and has seen its breast cancer services fall to an all-time low. Yet, it managed to increase its taxpayer funding while recording another $77.5 million in profit.”

“It is time,” he continued, “that Planned Parenthood lost all of its taxpayer funding.”

The 2015-16 report shows Planned Parenthood performed 328,348 abortions, up from 323,999 the previous year. The number of abortions also outpaced the number of breast exams, 321,700, that Planned Parenthood said it performed.

Meanwhile, the number of patients who visited Planned Parenthood continues to decline, despite increased taxpayer funding.

The abortion giant reported seeing 2.4 million patients in fiscal 2015, down from 2.5 million the previous year.

Republicans have promised to defund Planned Parenthood in the legislation repealing Obamacare. But that effort has been stalled by Republican infighting over the new health care bill.

Mr. Sedlack said it’s time for Congress to “put more emphasis on saving the 328, 000 babies” aborted every year by Planned Parenthood.

“Every day Congress fails to act,” he said, “899 more American citizens die at a Planned Parenthood facility in the United States.”