NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A poll by Vanderbilt University says about two of three registered voters in the state think Tennessee students whose parents brought or kept them in the country illegally should be eligible for in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities.

The poll released Tuesday says 55 percent of Republicans think those students should qualify for in-state tuition. A bill that would’ve made the change died in the Republican-led legislature this year.

The poll also says one in three respondents support fixing the Affordable Care Act versus repealing it, or repealing and replacing it. That’s a 5-percentage point increase since November.

The poll used a sample of 1,004 Tennessee registered voters reached by phone from May 4 through 15. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.3 percent.