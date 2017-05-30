NEW YORK (AP) - Amtrak says it’s working to determine the cause of a power problem that left two Long Island Rail Road trains stranded in an East River tunnel for over an hour and resulted in systemwide rush-hour delays.

LIRR conductors handed out drinking water Tuesday morning as passengers aired their ire on Twitter.

NYC Transit cross-honored fares on the “E” and “7” subway lines.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said the outage involved an electrified third rail that’s maintained by Amtrak.

Recent problems have plagued LIRR and New Jersey Transit commuters who use Penn Station.

Amtrak said last week that three tracks at a time will be closed as part of extensive repair work that’s expected to inconvenience thousands of rail commuters this summer.