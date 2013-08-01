Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller stressed the importance of character traits during a commencement speech on Monday.

Mr. Mueller spoke at Tabor Academy in Marion, Massachusetts, where his granddaughter was part of the graduating class. It was his first public appearance after being named as special counsel in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russia.

The former FBI director urged students to value integrity and honesty.

“You can be smart, aggressive, articulate and indeed persuasive, but if you are not honest, your reputation will suffer, and once lost, a good reputation can never, ever be regained,” he said in his address. “As the saying goes, if you have integrity, nothing else matters, and if you do not have integrity, nothing else matters.”

Mr. Mueller did not address any of the news surrounding his new role, or the investigation, but the school’s headmaster did remark in the introduction that Mr. Mueller had “a few things going on” and thanked him for his time.