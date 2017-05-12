White House press secretary Sean Spicer clashed with reporters over ‘fake news” Tuesday, saying President Trump and his staff are frustrated with news reports that are “patently false.”

Asked to name a “fake news” story, Mr. Spicer noted a tweet by a BBC reporter who is now joining The New York Times about Mr. Trump disrespecting the Italian prime minister during the Group of Seven summit in Sicily.

“The president did a great job at NATO, building stronger bonds with the G-7, increasing America’s presence around the world and that’s the kind of thing the BBC and ultimately a reporter who has now joined The New York Times will push out and perpetuate without an apology,” he said.

The reporter, who was in the White House briefing room, objected, saying it was only a tweet and didn’t appear in print.

“It’s true. You did it,” responded Mr. Spicer. “That is just fake.”

He said that Mr. Trump is “rightly concerned” with disinformation spread in the news media.

“The problem is the president gets frustrated when he sees fake stories get published, things that are not based in fact,” Mr. Spicer said.

Mr. Trump has railed against the news media and what he considers “fake news” since the presidential campaign. The president’s dissatisfaction with the news media has only intensified amid unyielding negative coverage, including a focus many news organizations have placed on allegations of collusion with Russia.