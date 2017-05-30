CRANFORD, N.J. (AP) - The Latest on Rep. Leonard Lance’s town hall meeting (all times local):

6 p.m.

Republican Rep. Leonard Lance is meeting with constituents at a town hall in his northern New Jersey District.

Residents at Tuesday’s meeting at Union County College cheered the five-term incumbent when he said he doesn’t support President Donald Trump’s budget.

Lance has held three previous town hall since Trump was inaugurated in January.

Tuesday’s is his first since a special counsel began investigating Russian interference in the presidential election and the GOP-led House passed a health care overhaul. Lance voted against the measure.

Lance faced skeptical voters who promised to boot him out of office in earlier meetings.

But Lance kept his cool and said he was focused on working with Democrats.

Lance won in 2016, despite Trump losing to Clinton in the sprawling district.

