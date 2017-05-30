TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debates over raising taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional money for public schools (all times local):

6 p.m.

Kansas legislators are taking another run at passing a plan for raising income taxes to fix the state budget and provide additional state funds for public schools.

House and Senate negotiators agreed Tuesday on a plan that would raise $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for 330,000-plus farmers and business owners. It’s similar to a plan the House rejected last week.

The Senate planned to consider the new plan first, possibly Tuesday night.

The newest plan would roll back most of the past income tax cuts enacted in 2012 and 2013 at Republican Gov. Sam Brownback’s urging.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019, and the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

___

4:38 p.m.

The Kansas Senate has rejected a proposal to restrict lobbying of the Legislature by public school districts as it debates a bill that would increase the state’s spending on education.

Republican Sen. Dennis Pyle of Hiawatha offered the proposal as amendment to a bill that would phase in an increase in education funding of about $230 million over two years.

The Senate voted 23-17 against his proposal. It would have prevented school districts or school officials from using state dollars to lobby the Legislature. Pyle said state dollars should be used in the classroom.

Critics said the proposal was an attempt to micromanage school districts.

The plan to boost education funding is a response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that current spending is inadequate.