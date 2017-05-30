President Trump on Tuesday urged Senate Republicans to abolish the filibuster in order to advance his stalled agenda in Congress, saying Democrats would do it if they had the chance.

“The U.S. Senate should switch to 51 votes, immediately, and get Healthcare and TAX CUTS approved, fast and easy. Dems would do it, no doubt!” Mr. Trump said in a Twitter post.

Mr. Trump’s legislative agenda has been bottled up in Congress, including his push to replace Obamacare and rewrite the tax code. Those two items, however, could pass the Senate on a simple majority vote under current rules that don’t allow filibusters of certain budget-related bills.

While Mr. Trump’s agenda faces solid resistance from Democrats, it also is hobbled by rifts within the GOP.

Most legislation requires 60 votes to clear the filibuster hurdle in the Senate. Republicans currently hold a 52-member majority in the 100-member chamber.

When Democrats were in the majority, they used the so-called “nuclear option” to end the filibuster of judicial and executive nomination, excluding nomination to the Supreme Court. The rule change aided Mr. Trump in filling his cabinet.

Ending the filibuster entirely would dramatically alter the nature of the Senate, making it less deliberative and more responsive to the whims of the majority.