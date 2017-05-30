EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings have signed five more draft picks, leaving second-round running back Dalvin Cook as their lone rookie without a contract.

The Vikings also signed former Nebraska quarterback Tommy Armstrong, who will play safety after taking part in rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

The draftees who signed Tuesday were wide receiver Stacy Coley (seventh round, Miami), center Pat Elflein (third round, Ohio State), tight end Bucky Hodges (sixth round, Virginia Tech), linebacker Elijah Lee (seventh round, Kansas State) and safety Jack Tocho (seventh round, North Carolina State).

Last week, the Vikings signed wide receiver Rodney Adams (fifth round, South Florida), defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo (seventh round, Northwestern), defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson (fourth round, Iowa), linebacker Ben Gedeon (fourth round, Michigan) and guard Danny Isidora (fifth round, Miami).

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL