White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus downplayed the announcement Tuesday that President Trump’s communications director had resigned, praising Michael Dubke for his service and ongoing commitment to the president’s agenda.

Mr. Dubke, 47, tendered his resigned two weeks ago but stayed on until after Mr. Trump returned from last week’s trip to the Middle East and Europe, according to the White House.

“I want to thank Mike Dubke for his service to President Trump and this administration. We appreciate Mike and are very grateful for his service to President Trump and our country,” Mr. Priebus said in a statement.

“Mike tendered his resignation just before the president’s historic international trip and offered to remain onboard until a transition is concluded. Mike will assist with the transition and be a strong advocate for the president and the president’s policies moving forward,” he said.

Mr. Dubke’s exit came amid speculation that a White House shake-up was in the works. Before Mr. Trump’s trip abroad, the communications team struggled to get the message straight about the president’s decision to fire the FBI director.

Mr. Trump had expressed dissatisfaction with the team, although he acknowledged that anyone would have trouble keeping up with his fast pace.

Mr. Dubke was new to Mr. Trump’s inner circle, having not been associated with either the campaign or Mr. Priebus when he previously ran the Republican National Committee.

He joined the White House team in February after campaign aide Jason Miller — Mr. Trump’s original choice for communications director — withdrew from consideration for the job.

Mr. Dubke founded Crossroads Media, a GOP firm that specializes in political advertising.

He said in a statement that it had been an honor to serve Mr. Trump and “my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments.”

Mr. Dubke’s last day has not yet been determined.

