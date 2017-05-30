The White House said Tuesday that President Trump’s agenda is “moving full steam ahead,” despite frustration with the pace of Congress and the president’s tweet earlier in the day urging the Senate to abolish the filibuster.

“We’re back at home now and moving full steam ahead on the president’s agenda,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer said at the first daily briefing since Mr. Trump returned from his trip to the Middle East and Europe.

He acknowledged that the president was “frustrated” in general with the legislative process.

“The president in general finds it frustrating how the Senate operates,” he said, noting Senate Democrats’ obstruction of nomination and unified opposition to Mr. Trump’s agenda.

He said the tax reform proposal was well-received by lawmakers.

“We’ve got a pretty bold agenda,” Mr. Spicer said.

Earlier, Mr. Trump urged Senate Republicans to get rid of the filibuster to help advance his top priorities of replacing Obamacare and reforming the tax code.

“The U.S. Senate should switch to 51 votes, immediately, and get Healthcare and TAX CUTS approved, fast and easy. Dems would do it, no doubt!” Mr. Trump said in a Twitter post.

The health care and tax bills, however, could pass the Senate on a simple majority vote under current rules that don’t allow filibuster of certain budget-related bills.

While Mr. Trump’s agenda faces solid resistance from Democrats, it also is hobbled by rifts within the GOP.

“The president’s legislative agenda is in full swing,” Mr. Spicer said.