Sen. Al Franken said Wednesday he doesn’t believe the Senate will change the rules to get health care done.

“No. This is something that requires us to get to some consensus,” Mr. Franken, Minnesota Democrat, said on MSNBC. “And I don’t think Mitch McConnell wants to do that, either. I don’t think there’s much taste for that in the Senate, either.”

Republicans will have a hard time getting to 50 votes on health care in part because they are not having open discussions with their members or Democrats, he said.

“It is as bad as it seems. On this health care bill, the fact that McConnell is going to a group of 13 Republicans behind closed doors, that to me is the very wrong way to do it. And this is a disaster what came from the House,” Mr. Franken said.

“I don’t think they’re going to get the 50, and [McConnell] has said he isn’t sure they can get to 50,” he said.