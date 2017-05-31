ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - Broncos outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett will miss the rest of the team’s offseason program because of a hip injury sustained in a non-team workout last week.

Coach Vance Joseph tweeted that Barrett won’t need surgery but will be out “at least the next few months.”

Barrett missed OTAs this week to travel to Vail, Colorado, to see how severe his injury was. Joseph said doctors told the team Wednesday that the injury could be treated conservatively.

“It’s a tough break losing him for at least the next few months, but we’re still counting on him being a big part of our team in 2017,” Joseph said. “I have no doubt Shaq will work very hard during his rehab. We’re looking forward to getting him back on the field when he’s healthy.”

Barrett, an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2015, has seven sacks over the last two seasons. The Broncos were heavily counting on him to boost their pass rush following DeMarcus Ware’s retirement.

Barrett’s injury opens opportunities for free agent Kasim Edebali as well as Vontarrius Dora and undrafted free agents Deon Hollins of UCLA and Ken Ekanem of Virginia Tech.

