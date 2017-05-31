A Pennsylvania man was arrested on gun charges at the Trump International Hotel in Northwest D.C. around 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Bryan Moles, 43, of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested inside the hotel after he’d checked into a room, according to D.C. police charging documents. They found an AR-15 assault rifle, a 40-caliber handgun and 90 rounds of ammunition in the suspect’s car.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Peter Newsham said Pennsylvania State Police alerted MPD around 12:30 a.m. They received a tip that a man with guns was driving a car to the Trump hotel.

MPD and the Secret Service alerted the hotel, who found the vehicle in the parking garage. An arrest was made quickly and without incident or use of force, Chief Newsham said at a Wednesday morning press conference at MPD headquarters in Northwest.

Mr. Moles was charged with carrying a handgun without a license and possession of unregistered ammunition. Police said they saw one of the suspect’s firearms in plain view in his vehicle.

The Secret Service said in a statement, “Early this morning, Special Agents from the Secret Service Washington Field Office and officers from the Metropolitan Police Department investigated a report of a potential threat against Secret Service protectees. The Secret Service received information from a concerned citizen and Trump International Hotel Security staff. An individual was subsequently located at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. Agents and officers recovered a semi-automatic assault style rifle and a handgun in the individual’s vehicle.”

Though there were reports early Wednesday from MPD in other media outlets that Mr. Moles had made threatening comments, a Secret Service official Wednesday afternoon said that “at no time were any Secret Service protectees at risk.”

Chief Newsham did not say if threats were made or the man had a motive, but did say he was concerned about the incident. He said they did not have enough information to charge Mr. Moles with making threats.

“I was very concerned about this circumstance, a very peculiar circumstance. I believe we averted a potential disaster in our nation’s capital,” Chief Newsham said.

Trump International Hotel issued a statement that said police had arrested “a guest who was behaving suspiciously” but offered no further details.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser called the incident “disturbing” but said the quick arrest was largely due to intrastate cooperation between the tipster, Pennsylvania state police and MPD.

“Today’s incident is an important reminder that when you see something, it is important to say something to an official,” Miss Bowser said.

