Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Wednesday that he’d be willing to consider a White House communications role.

“If they want me to be helpful on the inside, I’d be willing to consider that. But the most important thing is you have to have people who surround the president who are on his agenda,” Mr. Lewandowski said on Fox News.

“Look, that’s a decision for the president to make and his team. You know I’ve been very clear, I want to make sure this president’s agenda gets done, which is tax reform and health care reform and building a wall on our Southern border, and all of the things that he pledged during the campaign,” he said.

Mr. Lewandowski said it would be easier for someone who has a “pre-existing” relationship with Mr. Trump to fill the role of White House communications director. Mike Dubke, the current communications director, announced Tuesday he would be leaving the White House in the near future for “personal reasons.”

“I think Mike is a very capable guy,” Mr. Lewandowksi said. “I think Mike was brought into a job not having a pre-existing relationship with the president, and you know when you have a president who is so active, who is so articulate, who is so good at communicating with the media, sometimes you get staff that have to keep up with him. And it’s much easier, I think, if you have people who have a pre-existing relationship with him.”

Mr. Lewandowki was ousted from the campaign last summer and replaced by veteran campaign consultant Paul Manafort. Mr. Manafort was later replaced by Kellyanne Conway, now one of Mr. Trump’s advisers.