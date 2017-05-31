President Trump’s late-night tweet with a misspelled word — covfefe — took over Twitter Wednesday.

Mr. Trump tweeted around midnight, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.”

There was no follow up or clarification to the tweet until hours later when it was deleted. “Covfefe” is now an internet meme, with more than 120,000 retweets before being taken down.

“Who can figure out the true meaning of ‘covfefe’ ??? Enjoy!” Mr. Trumptweeted Wednesday morning.

It is still unclear what the president was intending to say, but some speculated he may have been trying to write “conference” and didn’t finish the rest of his thought.