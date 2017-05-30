President Trump on Wednesday scolded comedian Kathy Griffin for video of herself holding bloody decapitated head of a Trump dummy, saying the image disturbed his children.

“Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Ms. Griffin suffered a barrage of criticism for the image that was posted Tuesday, including a bathroom products company Squatty Potty suspending an ad campaign featuring her.

CNN, where Ms. Griffin has co-hosted the New Year’s Eve show for several years, called the images “disgusting and offensive.”

Ms. Griffin apologized in a video message. She said she asked for the image to be removed.

She said she “crossed a line” and “went too far.”

“I made a mistake, and I was wrong,” she said.