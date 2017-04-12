President Trump knocked Democrats Wednesday in a pair of tweets over their Russia investigation.

“So now it is reported that that Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russia, don’t want him to testify. He blows away their…case against him & now wants to clear his name by showing ‘the false or misleading testimony by James Comey, John Brennan…’ Witch Hunt!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Page is a former campaign aide of Mr. Trump’s who has been accused of meeting with Russian officials while working for the campaign — discovered from a leaked intelligence dossier.

He was expected to testify before the House Intelligence Committee in early June.