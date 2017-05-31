SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Having spent his first four major league seasons across the bay in Oakland, left-hander Gio Gonzalez was more than comfortable pitching in the crisp, blustery conditions at AT&T Park.

Even when he had to spend long stretches of time in the Washington dugout as his teammates piled up hits, Gonzalez never really got cold.

Gonzalez pitched into the seventh inning to win for the first time in more than a month, and the Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants 6-3 on Tuesday night.

“I didn’t expect anything different. I knew it was going to be cold when we got here,” Gonzalez said. “I don’t mind it. I actually like the cold weather. It doesn’t bother me. You learn to pitch with it.”

Gonzalez (4-1) allowed three runs over 6⅓ innings with six strikeouts and three walks to win for the first time since April 27. He also singled home a run in the second and reached on an error in the fifth, two batters before Jayson Werth’s bases-loaded walk against reliever Bryan Morris forced in Michael A. Taylor to extend Washington’s lead to 6-2.

Gonzalez did all that while braving the cool temperatures at the Giants’ waterfront ballpark, opting to go without a long-sleeve shirt under his jersey.

“He knows how to pitch in this weather,” Washington manager Dusty Baker said. “He knows how to stay ready. This actually keeps a team fresher. You complain about the cold sometimes but guys stay fresher in this weather, especially the pitchers.”

Daniel Murphy and Trea Turner had three hits apiece as the NL East leaders won their fourth in five games. Werth added two hits and a bases-loaded walk, and Taylor had two hits and two RBIs.

One night after a wild, bench-clearing brawl that resulted in suspensions for Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper (four games) and Giants reliever Hunter Strickland (six games), the teams played without incident.

Each player appealed his penalty, remaining eligible to participate until a resolution is reached.

The only reminder of the fight came when Harper was booed by the AT&T Park crowd every at-bat. The slugger went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts and twice left the bases loaded. He was the only Washington starter without a hit.

“Harp had a tough day,” Baker said.

The Nationals won handily despite stranding 11 runners.

“They put the ball in play and the grounders got through when they didn’t hit the ball hard,” San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy said. “They’re a tough lineup and good things happen when you put the ball in play.”

Koda Glover worked the ninth for his seventh save in eight chances.

Buster Posey had three hits and an RBI for the Giants. Orlando Calixte, called up from the minors before the game, added two hits and two RBIs.

San Francisco starter Jeff Samardzija (1-7) permitted three runs and nine hits over four innings.

CALIXTE’S FIRST HIT

Calixte had a big night after being added to the 25-man roster before the game. The 25-year-old, whose only previous big league experience came in two games with Kansas City in 2015, was in the leadoff spot and singled in his first at-bat for his first career hit in the majors. He added a two-run double in the second. Calixte also played all three outfield positions after beginning the game in left. “The kid did a good job,” Bochy said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: Michael Morse, who collided hard with Samardzija during Monday’s brawl, was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. … Madison Bumgarner played catch before the game for the first time since injuring his shoulder and ribs in a dirt bike accident in Colorado on April 20. The left-hander, originally scheduled to throw Friday, made tosses from 45 and 60 feet. … OF Hunter Pence (left hamstring strain) ran the bases and could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Wednesday. … INF Conor Gillaspie (back spasms) will resume his rehab assignment later this week.

UP NEXT

Washington RHP Max Scherzer (5-3, 2.77 ERA) starts the series finale Wednesday against RHP Matt Cain (3-3, 4.45) in a rematch of Game 4 of the 2012 World Series when Scherzer was with Detroit.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball