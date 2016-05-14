ASHBURN — The Washington Redskins were always going to be careful with wide receiver Josh Doctson considering he missed most of his first season with a mysterious achilles’ injury.

So when Doctson didn’t participate in the second half of practice on Wednesday, eyebrows were raised.

“It had nothing to do with that (injury), don’t worry,” Redskins coach Jay Gruden said.

“He had a good practice yesterday and today and started out pretty good,” Gruden said. “And we just kept him out [of] the second half.”

Gruden didn’t elaborate further.

The Redskins are dealing with some injuries during OTAs, even though contact is not involved. Receiver Kendal Thompson has missed the last two weeks with an undisclosed injury.

Linebacker Martrell Spaight and defensive tackle Terrell McClain were also seen on the sideline being attended to by the trainer.

Washington also has players rehabbing from injuries. Safety DeAngelo Hall is recovering from a torn ACL while third-round draft pick Fabian Moreau is being nursed along from a torn pectoral. Fourth-round pick Montae Nicholson has a shoulder injury. Junior Galette has continued to be moved along slowly after tearing his achilles two years in a row.

Doctson was the Redskins‘ first-round pick in 2016, being selected No. 17 overall from TCU. He appeared in just two games his rookie season and had 66 yards on two receptions.