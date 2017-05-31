LOS ANGELES (AP) - An Orange County judge has been scolded for an inappropriate Facebook post attacking a prosecutor who tried to unseat one of his colleagues.

The California Commission on Judicial Performance on Wednesday publicly admonished Superior Court Judge Jeff Ferguson for violating the judicial ethics code.

Ferguson had criticized Deputy District Attorney Karen Schatzle for a swipe she took at her political opponent, who had been rebuked by the commission for having sex with two women in his chambers.

Ferguson noted on the local bar association Facebook page that Schatzle had been romantically involved with a defense lawyer she had faced in court. The commission says there was no evidence Schatzle had opposed that lawyer in court.

The commission says Ferguson displayed a “knowing or reckless disregard for the truth.”