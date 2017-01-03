ASHBURN — For the second-straight week of organized team activities, running back Matt Jones was not at Redskins Park.

Jones, left tackle Trent Williams and tight end Jordan Reed were the three notable absences from the optional workouts Wednesday. While Williams and Reed are expected to rejoin the team, it’s unclear if Jones remains in the Redskins plans as he remains away from the team while returning running backs and fourth-round draft pick Samaje Perine practice together.

Coach Jay Gruden said he was still anticipating that Jones would return to the team.

“I hope so,” Gruden said. “I expect him to be. He’s on our roster, he’s eating up a spot. We all know that this is voluntary, so there’s really nothing that we can do.

We’d like everybody to be here without a doubt, but at the end of the day, Jordan Reed is in Miami working out, Trent [Williams] is working out in Oklahoma, Matt Jones chose not to be here, so we obviously want people to work together and learn together, bu it is voluntary at the end of the day.”

Jones was the starting running back at the beginning of last season, but fell out of favor due to fumbling issues and a surging Rob Kelley. Given that the Redskins drafted Perine and like Chris Thompson as a third-down back, Jones wouldn’t be in a great position even if he were with the team.