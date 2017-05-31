NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Transit executives are defending a plan to reroute trains during this summer’s repair work at New York’s Penn Station.

NJ Transit executive director Steve Santoro told lawmakers Wednesday that redirecting trains from Morris and Essex counties to Hoboken was the best option of several considered.

Republican Gov. Chris Christie announced the plans last week. Santoro said details are still being worked out on additional bus and light rail service.

Lawmakers said Wednesday they were left in the dark and were considering subpoenaing communications between NJ Transit and Christie to shed light on how the decision was made.

Amtrak is going to shut three of 21 tracks for two months this summer to repair and replace aging infrastructure at Penn Station after recent derailments.