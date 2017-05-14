The campaign arm of House Republicans has another television ad out Wednesday in the competitive Georgia race.

The National Republican Congressional Committee slammed Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff for supporting the Iran nuclear agreement, and bringing Syrian refugees into the United States.

The narrator warns, “With our safety at risk, Jon Ossoff is just too risky.”

This is the NRCC’s second spot in the sixth congressional district, where they have spent $4.1 million in a spending race to catch up with Democrats. Republican candidate Karen Handel has only about $1.7 million in ads so far, compared to Mr. Ossoff’s $7.3 million. Democrats overall spending totals about $11.3 million in ads.

It is the most expensive House race in history with $36 million spent overall, $21 million of that is just since the April 18 election when Mr. Ossoff and Ms. Handel both qualified for the runoff election.