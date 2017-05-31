WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has called the House-passed health care bill a “great plan,” but a new poll finds that three-out- of-four Americans do not believe it fulfills most of his promises.

Even among Republicans, only 30 percent said the GOP bill delivers on all or most of Trump’s promises.

Wednesday’s survey from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation also finds a growing share of the public concerned that the Republican bill will have negative consequences for them personally by increasing their costs, making it harder to get and keep coverage, or reducing quality.

The bill is now before the Senate.

This week senators are back in their home states, sounding out constituents.

In the poll, only 8 percent said the Senate should pass the House bill as it is.