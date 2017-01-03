The weekly fishing report as compiled for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for May 31 and also available on the internet at http://www.txfishing.com :

CENTRAL

BASTROP: Water stained; 73-77 degrees. Black bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers and minnows. Yellow catfish are slow.

BELTON: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 1.12 feet high. Black bass are fair trolling Rat-L-Traps. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are fair on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows in 20 feet at night. Channel and blue catfish are good on nightcrawlers. Yellow catfish are slow.

BROWNWOOD: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.24 feet low. Black bass are good on RJA crankbaits and flukes in the evenings in 3-5 feet, and on spinnerbaits around docks early. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are good on minnows and watermelon jigs off lighted docks at night in 5-15 feet. Crappie are good on minnows and watermelon tube jigs over brush piles in 5-10 feet. Channel catfish are slow. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

BUCHANAN: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.32 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin topwaters, Texas rigged grape Scoundrel worms, and flukes around stumps on points in 5-15 feet early. Striped bass are fair on Red Fins, Zara Jr’s, and trolling crankbaits from Lighthouse Point to the dam on the surface at daylight. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and Curb’s crappie jigs over brush piles. Channel catfish are good on live bait and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are very good on juglines and trotlines baited with goldfish and perch.

CANYON LAKE: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.21 feet low. Black bass are fair on Pop R’s, green pumpkin crankbaits, and flukes upriver along shorelines in 5-10 feet early. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on minnows and crappie jigs. Smallmouth bass are fair on chartreuse grubs and craws and watermelon red tubes on ball jigheads along ledges in 10-20 feet. Crappie are fair on white tube jigs and live minnows over submerged brush piles in 8-16 feet. Channel catfish are slow. Yellow and blue catfish are fair on juglines and trotlines upriver.

COLEMAN: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon Rat-L-Traps, spinnerbaits, and soft plastic worms and lizards. Hybrid striper are good on live shad. Crappie are good on minnows at night. Channel catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch. Yellow catfish are slow.

COLORADO RIVER: (At Colorado Bend State Park) No report available.

FAYETTE: Water murky. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin spinnerbaits and soft plastics in 8-16 feet. Channel and blue catfish are fair on shrimp over baited holes.

GRANBURY: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.44 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastics, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are slow. White bass are fair on chartreuse spinnerbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on stinkbait, nightcrawlers, and frozen shrimp.

GRANGER: Water stained; 71-75 degrees; 0.60 feet high. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastics. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on white jigs. Blue catfish are good on shad and liver in 5-10 feet. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live bait upriver.

LBJ: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.80 feet low. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin crankbaits, black/blue topwaters, and watermelon Whacky Sticks along seawalls in 8-18 feet. White bass are fair on Li’l Fishies. Crappie are fair on minnows and white Curb’s crappie jigs over brush piles in 12 feet. Channel catfish are fair on minnows and dipbait. Yellow and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch.

NAVARRO MILLS: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.03 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon crankbaits and minnows in Liberty Hill Park. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair but small on minnows at Crappie Point. Channel catfish are good on minnows and stinkbait in baited areas. Blue catfish are good on juglines baited with shad and goldfish. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with perch and goldfish.

PROCTOR: Water stained; 71-75 degrees; 0.06 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon crankbaits off points. Striped bass are fair on chartreuse striper jigs. White bass are fair on live shad and jigging spoons. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are good on prepared bait in the upper end of the lake. Yellow catfish are slow.

SOMERVILLE: Water murky; 74-78 degrees; 0.12 feet low. Black bass are slow. Hybrid striper are fair on live shad off points. White bass are fair on live shad off points. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on dead shad. Yellow catfish are slow.

STILLHOUSE HOLLOW: Water murky; 73-77 degrees; 0.37 feet high. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastics and crankbaits. White bass are fair on pet spoons and Charlie slabs. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are fair on nightcrawlers and shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

TRAVIS: Water stained; 74-78 degrees; 1.87 feet low. Black bass are good on watermelon soft plastics and bone topwaters in 5-20 feet. Striped bass are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on fresh cut bait and nightcrawlers in 25-35 feet. Yellow catfish are slow.

WALTER E. LONG: Water murky. Black bass are good on shad and small spinnerbaits. Hybrid striper are slow. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows. Channel and blue catfish are good on liver and frozen shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow.

WHITNEY: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 2.54 feet low. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are slow. White bass are good on minnows and pet spoons. Crappie are fair on minnows and white tube jigs. Catfish are fair on frozen shrimp and liver.

NORTHEAST

ATHENS: Water lightly stained; 74-79 degrees; 0.28 feet high. Black bass are good on football jigs, crankbaits and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on rod and reel.

BOB SANDLIN: Water lightly stained; 75-79 degrees; 0.48 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, weightless Senkos and hollow body frogs. Crappie are good on minnows. White bass are good on minnows and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines and prepared bait.

BONHAM: Water lightly stained; 74-78 degrees; 2.99 feet low. Black bass are good on topwater baits, shallow crankbaits, and Texas rigged soft plastics around rocks, docks and secondary points. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good cut bait and frozen shad.

BRIDGEPORT: Water lightly stained, 74-79 degrees: 0.33 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged worms, Megabass Pop Max in white python and squarebill crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. White bass are good on slabs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

CADDO: Water stained; 77-81 degrees; 1.45 feet high. Black bass are slow on black and blue jigs, spinnerbaits, and hollow body frogs. Crappie are fair on minnows and white jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

CEDAR CREEK: Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 0.012 feet low. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigged craws and spinnerbaits. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

COOPER: Water stained; 3.43 feet low. No report available.

FAIRFIELD: No report available.

FORK: Water lightly stained; 76-79 degrees; 0.21 feet high. Black bass are fair on deep diving crankbaits, football jigs and Carolina rigged worms. White and yellow bass are good on slabs and minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

GRAPEVINE: Water lightly stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.18 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, squarebill crankbaits and topwaters. White bass and hybrid bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

JOE POOL: Water lightly stained; 74-79 degrees; 0.49 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, weightless Senkos and football jigs. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LAKE O’ THE PINES: Water stained; 76-81 degrees: 2.25 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged creature baits, hollow body frogs and spinnerbaits. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

LAVON: Water stained; 77-80 degrees: 1.04 feet low. Black bass are fair on squarebill crankbaits, wakebaits and Texas rigged craws. White bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

LEWISVILLE: Water lightly stained; 75-78 degrees; 0.51 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged craws, squarebill crankbaits and topwaters. White bass are good on slabs and minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and prepared bait.

MARTIN CREEK: Water lightly stained; 76-84 degrees; 0.05 feet low. Black bass are slow on buzzbaits, hollow body frogs, and weightless Senkos. Crappie are fair on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

MONTICELLO: Water stained; 77-84 degrees; 0.37 feet low. Black bass are good on hollow body frogs, buzz frogs and green pumpkin jigs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on trotlines and cut shad.

PALESTINE: Water lightly stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.17 feet high. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged craws, crankbaits and Whopper Ploppers. Crappie are slow on minnows and jigs. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. White bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RAY HUBBARD: Water lightly stained; 75-79 degrees; 0.59 feet low. Black bass are good on shallow crankbaits, topwaters and small swimbaits. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. White bass are fair on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are fair on slabs. Catfish are good on trotlines and punch bait.

RAY ROBERTS: Water lightly stained; 74-78 degrees; 0.25 feet low. Black bass are fair on Texas rigged worms, topwater poppers and football jigs. White bass are good on minnows and topwaters. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

RICHLAND CHAMBERS: Water lightly stained; 74-77 degrees; 0.27 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigged creature baits, topwaters and squarebill crankbaits. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid striper are good on slabs. Crappie are fair on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TAWAKONI: Water lightly stained; 74-79 degrees; 2.06 feet low. Black bass are fair on hollow body frogs, swim jigs and Texas rigged craws flipped in flooded bushes. White bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Hybrid bass are fair on slabs. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are fair on trotlines.

TEXOMA: Water lightly stained; 73-77 degrees; 2.44 feet low. Black bass are fair on weightless Flukes, topwater poppers and medium crankbaits. Crappie are fair on minnows. Striped bass are good on slabs and topwaters. Catfish are fair on trotlines and cut shad.

WEATHERFORD: Water lightly stained; 1.07 feet low. No report available.

WRIGHT PATMAN: Water stained; 6.46 feet high. No report available.

SOUTH

AMISTAD: Water murky; 76-80 degrees; 32.85 feet low. Black bass are very good on Yamamoto Senkos, Rat-L-Traps, and watermelon soft plastics and topwaters. Striped bass are good on Sassy Shad, swimbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Catfish are fair on bloodbait and punchbait. Yellow catfish are good on trotlines baited with live perch. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

BRAUNIG: Water murky. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and crankbaits near the dam. Striped bass are good on liver and perch off points. Redfish are fair on tilapia, crawfish, and silver spoons. Channel and blue catfish are fair on liver, shrimp, and cheesebait near the dam. Yellow catfish are slow.

CALAVERAS: Water murky. Black bass are slow. Striped bass are good on spoons and striper jigs between the dam and the crappie wall. Redfish are fair on live perch, tilapia, and crawfish near the power lines. Channel catfish are very good on liver, shrimp, and shad. Blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

CHOKE CANYON: Water stained; 75-79 degrees; 21.09 feet low. Black bass are fair on pumpkinseed crankbaits and large soft plastic worms. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs. Drum are slow. Channel and blue catfish are good on stinkbait in 5-15 feet. Yellow catfish are fair on trotlines baited with live perch.

COLETO CREEK: Water murky; 90 degrees at the hot water discharge, 79 degrees in main lake; 1.07 feet low. Black bass are fair on watermelon soft plastics and topwaters. White bass are slow. Crappie are good on minnows and blue tube jigs. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

FALCON: Water murky; 75-79 degrees; 33.60 feet low. Black bass are good on shallow running crankbaits in 10-12 feet. Striped bass are slow. Crappie are slow. Channel and blue catfish are excellent on liver, cut bait, stinkbait, and frozen shrimp. Yellow catfish are slow. Everyone in a boat must have a Mexico fishing license (if fishing the Mexico side) whether fishing or not.

SOUTHEAST

CONROE: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.05 feet high. Black bass are good on watermelon Carolina rigged worms with chartreuse tails, crankbaits, and Rat-L-Traps. Striped bass are fair on silver striper jigs. Crappie are good on minnows and white tube jigs over brush in 15-20 feet. Catfish are good on stinkbait, chicken livers, and minnows.

GIBBONS CREEK: Water stained. Black bass are fair on green pumpkin soft plastic worms and crankbaits. Crappie are good on minnows. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers, cut bait, and chicken livers.

HOUSTON COUNTY: Water stained; 75-79 degrees; 0.58 feet high. Black bass are good on watermelon/red flake and June bug worms in 5-8 feet, and on chrome/black crankbaits. Crappie are good on live minnows over brush in 10-15 feet. Bream are good on live worms off piers and grassy points. Channel and blue catfish are good on trotlines baited with perch and shad, and on rod & reel using chicken livers. Yellow catfish are slow.

LIVINGSTON: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.44 feet high. Black bass are fair on watermelon spinnerbaits and crankbaits. Striped bass are good but small on pet spoons and slabs. White bass are slow. Crappie are fair on minnows in 8-15 feet. Blue catfish are fair on shad and shrimp. Yellow catfish are fair on live bait.

SAM RAYBURN: Water stained; 72-76 degrees; 0.84 feet low. Black bass are good on chartreuse and watermelon soft plastic worms and Rat-L-Traps. White bass are good on minnows. Crappie are fair on minnows and blue/black tube jigs over brush piles in 20-30 feet. Bream are good on nightcrawlers. Catfish are very good on trotlines baited with live bait and cut bait.

STEINHAGEN: 1.54 feet high. No report available.

TOLEDO BEND: Water stained; 73-77 degrees; 0.12 feet low. Black bass are good on green pumpkin soft plastic worms in 12-22 feet. Striped bass are fair on silver striper jigs. White bass are fair on minnows and slabs. Crappie are good on minnows and chartreuse tube jigs over brush in 15-25 feet. Bream are fair on crickets and nightcrawlers in 2-6 feet. Channel and blue catfish are slow. Yellow catfish are slow.

PANHANDLE

GREENBELT: 30.6 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Yellow Magics early, later switching to Texas rigs, Rat-L-Traps and jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows.

MACKENZIE: 73.52 feet low. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

MEREDITH: 59.59 feet low. TPWD has begun restocking the lake with Walleye. Reports of black bass are limited. No reports of smallmouth bass. Bream and channel catfish are being caught in good numbers.

PALO DURO: 59.36 feet low. No report available.

WEST

ALAN HENRY: Water clear on the main lake, stained up the river; 74 degrees main lake, 77 degrees up the river; 3.14 feet low. Black bass are slow on 7-inch Power Worms, spoons and shakyheads with Z Man TRDs (some bass still moving up). Crappie and bass are fair on minnows. Catfish are good on rod and reel with cut bait and punchbait on baited holes.

ARROWHEAD: Water fairly clear; 73-79 degrees; 1.07 feet low. Black bass are good on Yellow Magics early, later switching to Texas rigs, drop shot rigs and shallow running crankbaits. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around structure. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

COLORADO CITY: 13.13 feet low. No report available.

FORT PHANTOM HILL: Water murky; 75-79 degrees; 0.18 feet high. Black bass are fair on chatterbaits early, later switching to Rat-L-Traps, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers.

HUBBARD CREEK: Water off color; 74-78 degrees; 0.94 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on Whopper Ploppers early, later switching to squarebill crankbaits, Texas rigs and jigs. Crappie are fair to good on jigs and minnows around cover. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

NASWORTHY: 73-78 degrees; 1.07 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on drop shot rigs, finesse jigs and Texas rigs. No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

OAK CREEK: Water stained; 74-80 degrees; 8.08 feet low. Black bass are good on Texas rigs and topwaters. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows. Catfish are fair on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

O.H. IVIE: Water stained; 73-79 degrees; 33.13 feet low. Black bass are good on Whopper Ploppers early, later switching to shallow running crankbaits and Texas rigs. Crappie are fair to good on minnows and jigs. Catfish are fair to good on cut bait and nightcrawlers.

POSSUM KINGDOM: Water off color; 72-78 degrees; 0.14 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on drop shot rigs, Texas rigs, medium running shad pattern crankbaits and green pumpkin jigs. Crappie are fair on live minnows. White bass are fair to good on slabs and inline spinners. Striped bass are fair on live shad. Catfish are good on nightcrawlers.

SPENCE: 48.71 feet low. No report available.

STAMFORD: Water stained; 71-77 degrees; 1.22 feet low. Black bass are fair to good on topwaters early, later switching to Texas rigs and weightless flukes. Crappie are fair to good on live minnows in the shallows. White bass are fair to good on Rooster Tails. Blue catfish are fair to good on cut and live bait.

SWEETWATER: Water off color; 69-77 degrees; 21.96 feet low. No report available.

WHITE RIVER: Water stained; 72-78 degrees; 20.53 feet low. Black bass are very slow (the bass population was greatly reduced during the drought). No reports on crappie. Catfish are fair to good on nightcrawlers and cut bait.

COASTAL

NORTH SABINE: Redfish are good under rafts of shad on Gulps. Redfish are fair to good at the mouths of bayous draining from the marsh.

SOUTH SABINE: Trout are fair at the jetty on live bait and topwaters. Flounder are fair on live bait at the mouths of bayous. Trout are good under birds in the lake and in the surf.

BOLIVAR: Trout are fair on the south shoreline on topwaters and soft plastics. Trout, sand trout and croakers are fair to good at Rollover Pass on live bait.

TRINITY BAY: Trout are fair for drifters working deep shell pads on Gamblers, Li’l Johns and Bass Assassins. Trout, redfish and croaker are fair at the spillway on live bait.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair for drifters working deep shell on limetreuse, glow and plum Gamblers, Li’l Johns and Bass Assassins. Trout are fair on live bait on the reefs around the Ship Channel.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are fair at the jetty on shrimp and crabs. Trout and redfish are fair to good at the mouth of bayous on the outgoing tide on live shrimp.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on the reefs and in the channel on live shrimp and croakers. Redfish and sand trout are fair to good in Moses Lake on shrimp. Trout are fair to good at Dollar Reef on live bait.

FREEPORT: Trout are fair at San Luis Pass on shrimp, MirrOlures and soft plastics. Trout, redfish, sand trout and sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay and Chocolate Bay. Red snapper are good offshore.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over mid-bay reefs when the wind allows. Redfish are fair in the middle of the bay on live shrimp near slicks when the wind allows. Trout are good in the surf.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair on sand and grass on soft plastics and topwaters. Redfish are fair in the back reaches of the bay on mud and shell on live shrimp. Trout are good in the surf.

PORT O’CONNOR: Trout and redfish are fair on topwaters and live bait over sand, grass and shell near Pass Cavallo. Trout and redfish are fair at the mouths of the back lakes on the outgoing tide. Trout are good in the surf.

ROCKPORT: Trout are fair in the guts and channels on free-lined shrimp. Trout are fair over grass while drifting with live shrimp. Redfish are good on the flats on piggies.

PORT ARANSAS: Trout, redfish and sheepshead are fair at the jetty on shrimp and croakers. Offshore is good for kingfish, cobia and red snapper.

CORPUS CHRISTI: Trout are fair to good on the edge of the spoils on Gulps, croakers and live shrimp. Trout are fair to good on Gulps and live shrimp over sand and grass near the Packery Channel and in Oso Bay.

BAFFIN BAY: Trout are fair to good on topwaters and live bait around rocks and grass. Trout are fair to good while drifting grass around spoil islands on Bass Assassins and Gamblers.

PORT MANSFIELD: Trout are good on topwaters on the edge of the channel and around sand and grass. Redfish are fair to good while wading over sand on small topwaters. Offshore is good for kingfish, dorado, ling and red snapper.

SOUTH PADRE: Trout are fair to good on shrimp and DOA Shrimp while drifting the grass beds. Redfish are good while drifting flats with small topwaters. Tarpon are good around the pass and at the jetty early in the morning and late in the evening.

PORT ISABEL: Trout are fair to good on the deeper edges and flats on topwaters and live shrimp. Redfish are fair to good in Cullen Bay on small topwaters and live shrimp.