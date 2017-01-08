Former Sen. Tom Coburn said Wednesday that “mass confusion” in Washington right now is the reason things aren’t getting done.

“I think you’re seeing mass confusion and a lack of leadership, whether it’s in the Senate, the White House or the House. What Americans want is problems solved,” the Oklahoma Republican said on MSNBC.

When asked who he thinks would make good leaders within the party ranks currently, Mr. Coburn said, “I’d put Richard Burr in charge of everything in the Senate. Him and Ben Sasse, and a few others. They’re not interesting in partisan gamesmanship. They’re interested in fixing our country.”

Mr. Coburn was touting his new book that argues states need to convene an Article V Convention to push for a balanced budget amendment to get the country’s finances balanced again.

“Eventually, what career politicians need is an excuse to have a spine so if you have a balanced budget amendment, they can go home and say ‘I had to.’ Here’s the balanced budget amendment,” he said.