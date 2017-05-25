The 2016 presidential election continued Wednesday.

Hours after Hillary Clinton gave an interview in which she blamed a score of factors for her stunning defeat, President Trump took to Twitter to assign blame/credit.

“Crooked Hillary Clinton now blames everybody but herself, refuses to say she was a terrible candidate. Hits Facebook & even Dems & DNC,” Mr. Trump tweeted Wednesday evening.

In the interview at the Code Conference in California, Mrs. Clinton said that the Democratic National Committee — contrary to leaked emails showing it putting its thumb on the scales to benefit her over Bernie Sanders — was a mess that she had to help.

“I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party. I mean, it was bankrupt,” she said. “I had to inject money into it to keep it going.”

She also at various times blamed “fake news,” social media algorithms, James Comey and the Russians, implying that Mr. Trump or at least pro-Trump Americans had colluded with the Kremlin to tip the election.