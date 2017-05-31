The White House adopted a new stance Wednesday for dealing with questions about the Russia investigation, clamming up and directing all inquires to President Trump’s outside lawyer.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that all future questions about the investigations should be directed to Marc E. Kasowitz, who the president recently retained to deal with the probes into alleged Trump campaign collusion with Moscow.

“Our job — we are focused on the president’s agenda and going forward all questions on these matters will be reared to outside counsel,” Mr. Spicer told reporters at the White House.

Several congressional investigations and a probe by a Justice Department special counsel have become a major distraction for Mr. Trump. The accusations, first promoted by Democrats, have been used since before he took office to delegitimize his presidency.