The mystery surrounding President Trump’s late night tweet of “covfefe” deepened Wednesday when White House press secretary Sean Spicer said that a small group of people knew what it meant.

The word that appeared in a Twitter post around midnight and was deleted about five hours later was thought to be a typo.

The tweet — “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” — went viral.

Asked by a reporter whether Americans should be concerned about the president making incoherent tweets, Mr. Spicer said, “No.”

“The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant,” he told reporters at a gaggle in the White House briefing room.

Mr. Spicer did not respond to a barrage of questions about what the word meant.

President Trump, meanwhile, appeared to have some fun with it on Twitter.