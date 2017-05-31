CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - A woman who fears deportation as part of President Trump’s campaign promise to remove millions of immigrants living in the country illegally is thought to be the first person in Massachusetts to seek sanctuary in a house of worship.

The Boston Globe reports (http://bit.ly/2qBEaoG ) the woman, originally from Ecuador, and her two children are being sheltered at the University Lutheran Church in Cambridge.

The Associated Press reported in December that immigrants had already sought sanctuary churches in Denver and Philadelphia.

The 26-year-old woman, who asked to remain anonymous, tells the newspaper she was brought to the U.S. against her will and was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border in 2012. She was released pending the outcome of her case, but has exhausted her appeals and was ordered to leave by Dec. 20.

___

Information from: The Boston Globe, http://www.bostonglobe.com