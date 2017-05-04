ABILENE, Texas (AP) - Two NCAA Division III McMurry University football players have been indicted on capital murder charges in the January killing of a man in Fort Worth, but the grand jury declined to indict another.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (http://bit.ly/2qE3bjw ) reports a Tarrant County grand jury indicted 20-year-old Dontrell Dock of Conroe and 18-year-old Brodrick Ross of Bryan on April 13 in the shooting death of 29-year-old Chris-Dion Russell.

The indictments said Dock and Ross killed Russell while robbing him at his apartment. The grand jury declined to indict 21-year-old Ryan McBeth of Fort Worth, who also had been arrested.

The three played for the small Methodist school in Abilene in 2016 and were enrolled when arrested in January. School officials didn’t respond to a request to update their enrollment status.

