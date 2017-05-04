LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - The Chicago Bears have signed veteran defensive lineman Jaye Howard to a one-year contract.

Howard was waived by Kansas City with a failed physical designation late last month after being limited to eight games by a hip injury last season.

The 28-year-old Howard started 13 of the 16 games he played in two years ago, racking up 36 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks. He parlayed that into a $12 million, two-year contract prior to last season.

Drafted by Seattle in 2012, Howard spent the past four seasons in Kansas City.

Chicago announced the move Thursday.

