JESSUP, Md. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found a prisoner who escaped from the grounds of a Maryland psychiatric hospital.

Howard County police said in a statement that 28-year-old David Watson was found hiding in an 18-inch drainage pipe in Jessup on Wednesday night. He was serving a sentence in Delaware for attempted murder for shooting an officer’s home.

The search for Watson began Friday, when officials say he freed himself from handcuffs and a waist chain and escaped from the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center parking lot.

Watson was found a few hundred yards from a spot where he was sighted earlier Wednesday. The pipe was confirmed empty, but police say officers with night vision equipment rechecked the area after dark and found Watson.

Police say he surrendered and was in good condition.