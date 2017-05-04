ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) - Downed Amtrak wires and a brush fire in Elizabeth are causing delays on New Jersey Transit trains between Rahway and Newark Liberty International Airport.

NJ Transit says trains on the Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast lines on Thursday are experiencing 30-minute delays.

NJ Transit bus No. 62 will cross-honor rail tickets and passes to the airport.

Westbound Northeast Corridor trains are operating express service from the airport to the Metropark station. North Jersey Coast Line trains are operating express from the airport to Woodbridge.