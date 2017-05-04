Members of the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday questioned FBI Director James Comey and NSA Director Adm. Mike Rogers for the second time during their probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election — this round behind closed-doors.

Earlier this year panel Chairman Devin Nunes, California Republican, stepped down from heading the probe amid ethics complaints into his handling of classified intelligence related to claims that Trump campaign associates had been under surveillance by U.S. intelligence during the campaign.

Now led by GOP Reps. Mike Conaway, Tom Rooney and Trey Gowdy, the committee will also soon hear public testimony from former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

On Thursday morning Mr. Gowdy suggested Congress could soon subpoena Obama-era national security adviser Susan Rice for questioning on her handling of intelligence reports generated in the probe. On Wednesday Ms. Rice refused an invitation to appear before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee on the Russia issue scheduled for next week.

On Thursday morning, President Trump criticized Ms. Rice on Twitter, complaining that it was “not good!”

Meanwhile, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher told CNN on Thursday that he’d recently met in Berlin with an alleged former Russian spy under investigation by the Senate Judiciary Committee in their Russian probe.

Mr. Rohrabacher told CNN he met with Rinat Akhmetshin to discuss a Russian money laundering case and Russian sanctions.