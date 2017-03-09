With no options to become a guaranteed starter in the NFL, quarterback Jay Cutler is considering a career in broadcasting.

According to the NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Cutlerhas auditioned with one network for a football-related TV role. His representatives have also had discussions with various networks.

If Cutler retires to go into broadcasting, he would be the second quarterback to do so this offseason. Tony Romo joined CBS and replaced Phil Simms as Jim Nantz’s partner in the broadcast booth.

Cutler spent the last eight seasons with the Chicago Bears. He played in only five games last year, throwing for 1,059 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

Cutler, 34, became a free agent in March once the Bears released him. He and Colin Kaepernick are the most notable QB free agents on the market.