A federal judge on Wednesday ordered Prince’s estate to pay $1 million by the end of next week to keep the late musician’s former collaborator from releasing a posthumous collection of previously unheard songs.

Prince’s former sound engineer, George Ian Boxill, planned to release the songs on the first anniversary’s of the artist’s death, April 21. Prince’s estate objected, however, and a Minnesota federal judge agreed to grant a restraining order last month preventing their release.

U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina Wright on Wednesday extended the April 19 restraining order until 11:59 p.m. on May 22, provided Prince’s estate posts a $1 million bond by 5 p.m. next Friday, May 12.

Mr. Boxill “shall not publish or disseminate any unreleased recordings that comprise the work of Prince Rogers Nelson that are alleged to be within the scope of the Confidentiality Agreement between Boxill and Paisley Park Enterprises,” the judge ruled Wednesday, referring to a 2004 contract between the sound engineer and the recording legend.

If Paisley Park fails to post bond, however, then the court will dissolve the order and effectively put the songs’ fate in Mr. Boxill’s hands, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Mr. Boxill had planned to release the music on a six-song EP last month entitled “Deliverance.” While Prince’s attorneys intervened before the album’s release date, digital copies of its title track continued to be sold online in wake of the court’s initial restraining order.

Mr. Boxilll signed a contract agreeing “all recordings that he worked on with Prince would remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property,” according to Paisley Park. Mr. Boxill is “threatening to exploit the personal interests of a deceased person that do not belong to him,” Prince’s estate argued last month.

“I believe ‘Deliverance’ is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing. I hope when people hear Prince singing these songs it will bring comfort to many,” Mr. Boxill said previously.

Prince died last year of an accidental fentanyl overdoes at the age of 57.