Trayvon Martin, the Florida teenager who was fatally shot by George Zimmerman in February 2012, will be awarded a bachelor’s degree in aviation from Florida Memorial University (FMU) during commencement ceremonies on May 13.

The historically black institution made the announcement in a Facebook posting Wednesday, noting that Martin’s parents, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, an FMU alumna, would accept the degree on their late son’s behalf.

“As we approach 50 years in Miami Gardens, this commencement holds a special place in all of our hearts,” FMU said. “Of special significance is awarding posthumously the Bachelor of Science Degree in Aviation to Trayvon Martin.

“Sybrina, our alum, epitomizes strength and dignity as she uplifts other victims of violence while effecting change for a more equal and just society,” the school’s statement read.

Martin, according to a news account published after his death, was interested in learning to fly or a career as an airline mechanic.

“The University will also host a post-commencement fundraiser and reception in support of FMU’s Department of Aviation and Safety,” the statement added. “Florida Memorial University is also one of four universities in the U.S. that is a designated CESSNA pilot centerThe department of Aviation and Safety is chaired by Dr. Arnold Tolbert. The post-commencement fundraiser and reception will also support The Trayvon Martin Foundation, headquartered at FMU. The private reception will take place on campus.”

For her part, Ms. Fulton on Thursday morning expressed her gratitude to her alma mater on Twitter, tweeting, “Thank You #FMU #TrayvonMartin will receive his Bachelors in Aviation ITNOJ Thank You Dr. Artis, the Board & staff #MySchoolFMU#MySun/Son[.]”