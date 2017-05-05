PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say former Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla escaped from custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Lyerla was sentenced last month to six months in jail after pleading guilty to forgery. He was lodged at the Washington County Community Corrections Center, a minimum-security facility near the jail.

Center director Steve Berger says Lyerla was discovered missing Thursday after an alarm notified staff that a first-floor dormitory window had been opened.

Once considered an NFL prospect, Lyerla left the Ducks in the middle of the 2013 season after he was suspended for violating team rules. He has had several run-ins with the law since then.