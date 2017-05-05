SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) - A 20-year-old man has admitted he helped set a field house fire that left a high school team in Schenectady relying on rivals for equipment for a playoff game.

The Times Union reports (http://bit.ly/2pekLbJ ) that Shameek McDuffie pleaded guilty to third degree arson Wednesday. McDuffie will serve 16 months to four years in prison and has to help pay to replace the building.

Police say McDuffie worked with two teenagers to set Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons High School’s field house on fire in 2016. The blaze damaged most of the football team’s equipment a day before their first-ever playoff game.

The statuses of the cases against the teens were not available.

Sentencing for McDuffie is scheduled for June 28.

