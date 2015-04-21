Michael Oher, the Carolina Panthers offensive tackle who inspired the Oscar-winning 2009 film “The Blind Side,” is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month in Nashville.

The 30-year-old Memphis native is due to appear in court Monday for a misdemeanor assault charge, ESPN first reported.

According to a report filed April 14 by the Nashville Police Department, the Uber driver picked up Mr. Oher and four friends from a residence and headed to a restaurant in downtown Nashville, ESPN reported. At some point during the ride, Mr. Oher suggested the driver didn’t know where he was going and an argument ensued, the report said.

The report said the argument continued after the passengers changed their destination to a comedy club and then asked for the driver to stop at a convenience store on the way so they could use the bathroom, USA Today reported.

At that point, the driver got out of the car and confronted Mr. Oher, the report said. “The victim then put his hands towards the suspect’s face and the suspect pushed him down onto the ground,” the report said, according to ESPN.

The driver alleged that Mr. Oher then kicked him in the leg while he was on the ground, according to the report.

The report said the other passengers got out of the car and restrained Mr. Oher.

“We are aware an incident occurred involving Michael,” team spokesman Steven Drummond told ESPN. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Mr. Oher, who signed a three-year contract extension with the Panthers for $21.6 million in June, was out for most of the 2016 season with a concussion. Team officials said they’re hopeful he will return for the 2017 season, ESPN reported.