Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said Friday that Obamacare definitely needed some fixes, but repealing it was unnecessary.

“Did we have to do work on ACA? Everybody was in agreement,” Mr. McAuliffe, a Democrat, said on CNN. “Work on the system and make it stronger.”

When asked about cuts to Medicaid in Virginia, where Aetna recently announced it would no longer participate in the Obamacare exchanges, Mr. McAuliffe said he doesn’t have any more he can cut without dramatically altering people’s lives.

“In Virginia, we have a very lean Medicaid delivery system,” he said. “At some point this about people’s lives. This is about benefiting and helping people.”

Mr. McAuliffe is term-limited this year since Virginia does not allow governors to serve consecutive terms. The election for his successor will take place in November.