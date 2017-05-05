CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Latest on a UPS-contracted cargo plane that went off the runway at a West Virginia airport (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the West Virginia airport where a cargo plane crashed killing the pilot and co-pilot is closed.

The FAA said on its website that Yeager Airport in Charleston isn’t expected to reopen until Saturday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is en route to investigate the crash that happened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday when an Air Cargo Carriers plane carrying UPS packages went off the runway and down a steep, wooded hill.

Yeager Airport spokesman Mike Plante says the small twin-engine turboprop aircraft departed from Louisville, Kentucky, and was trying to land at the West Virginia airport when it crashed.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told reporters the plane came in sideways, struck the runway early and rolled down the hill.

9:25 a.m.

8:25 a.m.

Charleston airport officials have proposed spending $290 million to rebuild and extend the runway after a landslide in 2015 took out a church and an unoccupied house. The proposal calls for lengthening the runway from about 6,800 feet to 8,000 feet.